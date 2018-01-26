2018 Royal Rumble Start Time, Card, and Complete List of Entrants

If each year of WWE were a book, the Royal Rumble would mark the beginning of the final chapters. So to get to get you prepped, we’ve collected all of the pertinent information you need to have a good Royal Rumble experience.

Royal Rumble Date and Start Time:

Sunday, January 28th. The Kickoff Show begins at 7 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Men’s Royal Rumble Roster

So far, only 17 male WWE Superstars have been announced for Sunday’s Rumble. That leaves an eyebrow-raising 13 names yet to be discovered. This high degree of uncertainty will have us all anxiously awaiting every new entrant.

John Cena Finn Bálor Randy Orton Shinsuke Nakamura The Miz Elias Baron Corbin “Woken” Matt Hardy Bray Wyatt Aiden English Rusev Titus O’Neil Apollo Crews Tye Dillinger Big E Kofi Kingston Xavier Woods

Women’s Royal Rumble

Like the men, the Women’s Royal Rumble has a significant chunk of its roster missing. This means that WWE will have to rely on a lot of NXT call up and/or guest appearances from legends of the past.

Naomi Asuka Ruby Riott Natalya Sasha Banks Bayley Sonya Deville Carmella Tamina Mandy Rose Lana Liv Morgan Sarah Logan Mickie James Nia Jax Becky Lynch Alicia Fox Dana Brooke

Royal Rumble Card

WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane Triple threat match for the WWE Universal Championship 2018

WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Handicap match

RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin 2-out-of-3-falls match for the WWE “SmackDown” Tag Team Championship

Kick Off Show

United States Championship Match: Bobby Roode’s United States Championship Open Challenge

The Revival vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. TJP, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak