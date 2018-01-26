2018 Royal Rumble Start Time, Card, and Complete List of Entrants

If each year of WWE were a book, the Royal Rumble would mark the beginning of the final chapters. So to get to get you prepped, we’ve collected all of the pertinent information you need to have a good Royal Rumble experience.
Royal Rumble Date and Start Time:
Sunday, January 28th. The Kickoff Show begins at 7 p.m. ET with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET.
Men’s Royal Rumble Roster
So far, only 17 male WWE Superstars have been announced for Sunday’s Rumble. That leaves an eyebrow-raising 13 names yet to be discovered. This high degree of uncertainty will have us all anxiously awaiting every new entrant.
John Cena
Finn Bálor
Randy Orton
Shinsuke Nakamura
The Miz
Elias
Baron Corbin
“Woken” Matt Hardy
Bray Wyatt
Aiden English
Rusev
Titus O’Neil
Apollo Crews
Tye Dillinger
Big E
Kofi Kingston
Xavier Woods
Women’s Royal Rumble
Like the men, the Women’s Royal Rumble has a significant chunk of its roster missing. This means that WWE will have to rely on a lot of NXT call up and/or guest appearances from legends of the past.
Naomi
Asuka
Ruby Riott
Natalya
Sasha Banks
Bayley
Sonya Deville
Carmella
Tamina
Mandy Rose
Lana
Liv Morgan
Sarah Logan
Mickie James
Nia Jax
Becky Lynch
Alicia Fox
Dana Brooke
Royal Rumble Card
WWE Universal Championship Match: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman vs. Kane Triple threat match for the WWE Universal Championship 2018
WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Handicap match
RAW Tag Team Championship Match: Seth Rollins and Jason Jordan (c) vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) (c) vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin 2-out-of-3-falls match for the WWE “SmackDown” Tag Team Championship
Kick Off Show
United States Championship Match: Bobby Roode’s United States Championship Open Challenge
The Revival vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. TJP, Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak