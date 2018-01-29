Social Media Stunned by Ronda Rousey’s WWE Debut

It was widely speculated that former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey would be making her WWE debut in the Women’s Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble event on Sunday. And while she didn’t win the match (Asuka did), she did arrive to a massive ovation to stare down the Rumble winner, Charlotte and Alexa Bliss to close out the show.

Social media lost its mind over the sudden surprise.

Ronda Rousey walked to the ring to Joan Jett’s “Bad Reputation,” which was her entrance song while she was with the UFC. — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 29, 2018

Ronda Rousey literally came out of nowhere at the end and is headed straight to wrestlemania 🤔😂 — Gento (@YMDgento) January 29, 2018

@RondaRousey in WWE?! Can’t wait to see her in action. Wonder what her ring attire will be? 🤔 #WWERoyalRumble #RondaRousey — Kevin Knowles (@KevoTalks) January 29, 2018

@WWE now that’s what you call making moments n history, what an amazing incredible #WomensRoyalRumble n perfect with all the superstars from the past n present n @WWEAsuka with the big victory n now @RondaRousey joining the Monday night Raw perfection!!! pic.twitter.com/85LmQouGxJ — Let’s Be Honest (@sinone1322) January 29, 2018

First they gave Trish and Michelle McCool, my two favorite females in WWE history, and then they bring Ronda Rousey! I am one happy man right now! #RoyalRumble — miro lehtolahti (@KungenMiro) January 29, 2018

According to ESPN, Rousey has signed a full-time contract with the company. Based on her actions, fans likely won’t see her in a match until WrestleMania 34 in April.

She’s also still juggling her acting career. She is currently filming the film Mile 22 with Mark Wahlberg and The Walking Dead actress Linda Cohan. The filming was taking place down in Colombia, and Rousey made it a point to appear on social media that she was still out of the United States the day before the Rumble.