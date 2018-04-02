Big Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle Segment Announced for WWE RAW

This Monday night’s edition of RAW marks the “go-home” show for WrestleMania 34. With the biggest show of the year on horizon, things are sure to heat up, and WWE has already announced a major segment for tomorrow night’s show.

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle are set to have a face-off with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H during RAW, as promoted by WWE’s official social media accounts and WWE.com.

As you can see above, WWE is asking fans to tweet about the segment by declaring if they are #TeamMcMahon or #TeamRousey. Expect most fans to be part of the latter.

The only match announced for Monday’s RAW is a singles bout between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor. The match will help set the tone for the triple threat match the men find themselves in with The Miz at WrestleMania. It should also be an excellent contest and reason enough to tune into RAW.

WWE is also promoting and teasing that Braun Strowman will choose a partner to help him take on Sheamus and Cesaro at WrestleMania for the RAW tag team title belts. You will recall that Strowman won a match by himself to become the number one contender and RAW GM Kurt Angle announced he would get a tag team title shot at WrestleMania but still needed to pick a partner for the bout.

Lastly, we’re expected to finally have the big match between John Cena and The Undertaker confirmed for WrestleMania during RAW. Cena has been calling out the Dead Man for weeks now, only to receive no response outside of a match with Kane. Will Undertaker send Cena some kind of supernatural response this week, or will he be on the show itself?

One thing is for sure, WWE will tie up all necessary loose ends on the Monday night brand so the company can settle in for the biggest week of the year in New Orleans.