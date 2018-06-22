WWE

Hints That Ronda Rousey Will Break WWE Suspension

Given her Instagram countdown, is appears Ronda Rousey fully intends to abide by the 30-day […]

By

Given her Instagram countdown, is appears Ronda Rousey fully intends to abide by the 30-day suspension levied by Kurt Angle. However, professional wrestle is rarely so plain and new information suggest she could return before her penalty lifts.

Rousey technically won’t be eligible to return until Wednesday, July 18. However there’s not a WWE television show on that day and we, in theory, won’t see her until the July 23 episode of RAW.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey is advertised for next weeks RAW in San Diego and is scheduled for the July 15 Extreme Rules pay-per-view. It’s worth noting that Rousey could easily attend each show, but not actually appear on live television. This would keep up the facade that she is indeed suspended.

Then again, we can’t recall the last time a WWE Superstar obeyed a suspension. Stone Cold made a career out of showing up when he wasn’t supposed to. This the reprehended wrestler is one of the sport’s oldest gimmicks and we’d be naive to think Rousey won’t come around to raise a little hell.

However, the 31-year old did post an apology and promise to serve her suspension the morning after her RAW explosion.

“I sincerely apologize for my behavior tonight…. Though you were the first to put hands on me, I shouldn’t have let my temper get the best of me….Despite the fact I was cheated, provoked, and disrespected by Alexa… i shouldn’t have been willing to go through you to get to her.

I’ll gladly serve my suspension … but Alexa, know that every moment you don’t see me i am thinking of you and preparing for your comeuppance. So you in 30 days.”

This story is developing…

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts

  • Kate Middleton Poised to Retreat From Public Life Again
    MARLOW, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 12: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a SportsAid mental fitness workshop at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre to mark World Mental Health Day on October 12, 2023 in Marlow, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales are carrying out engagements across the UK to mark World Mental Health Day and to highlight the importance of mental wellbeing, particularly in young people. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
    Celebrity

    Kate Middleton Poised to Retreat From Public Life Again

  • ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff Update Spells Disappointment for Fans
    TV Shows

    ‘Blue Bloods’ Spinoff Update Spells Disappointment for Fans

  • ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Emilia Clarke Joins New Prime Series ‘Criminal’
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Emilia Clarke attends French Premium Organic Spirits Brand Pegasus Distillerie Launches In The U.S. Market, Marking The Occasion With an Exclusive Party on April 26, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Pegasus Distillerie US Launch Event)
    Streaming

    ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Emilia Clarke Joins New Prime Series ‘Criminal’

  • Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Might Not Return to ‘American Idol’
    AMERICAN IDOL – "706 (Hollywood Week – Idol Arena)" – It's Hollywood Week, and the pressure is on for Idol finalists, with only one chance to perform for judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie in the first-ever Idol Arena. Who will survive the biggest cut in Idol history? Ryan Seacrest hosts. SUNDAY, MARCH 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless)<br>LIONEL RICHIE, KATY PERRY, LUKE BRYAN
    Reality

    Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie Might Not Return to ‘American Idol’