Ronda Rousey Rumored for First Ever Women’s Royal Rumble

Now that the Women’s Royal Rumble is a real thing, we can officially begin the best part of being a WWE fan: speculation. And not even 24-hours after Stephanie McMahon announced the first ever female Rumble there’s already one rumor dominating the internet.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Superstars set to participate in the Rumble believe that Ronda Rousey will be an entrant.

It’s worth noting that Rousey is booked into February while she films Mark Wahlberg’s movie, Mile 22. That doesn’t necessarily disqualify her from competing at the Rumble but it certainly complicates her potential entry.

Rousey finds herself partially implicated in WWE rumors, as she’s been attached to dozens of reports since this summer. However, word came from both Rousey’s camp and Triple H himself that the two sides have yet to discuss let alone agree to terms. It’s possible that WWE and Rousey are playing coy publicly order to keep a big surprise under wraps, but it’s impossible to know from this vantage point.

However, if Ronda Rousey does sign with WWE in time for the January 28th Rumble, she has to win.

She has to.

While Asuka would have room to gripe, as would Sasha Banks and Nia Jax, Ronda Rousey simply has more dollar signs behind her name. By Rousey winning the Rumble in January, that means WWE would have over 2 months to promote her subsequent Championship match at WrestleMania 34. This would penetrate pop culture, ergo, new wallets at an unprecedented rate. It would make Mike Tyson’s cameo at WrestleMania 14 and Floyd Mayweather match at WrestleMania 24 look small time.

Rousey brings the same legitimacy that Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar possess and WWE could have no choice but to strap the proverbial rocket to her back.

That being, she makes it to the company, of course. We’ll likely have plenty of rumors to sift through in the coming weeks.