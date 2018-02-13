Ric Flair Has the Perfect Match for Ronda Rousey

Vince McMahon and his creative team can take off the next few months, Ric Flair is ready to assume booking duties behind WWE‘s curtain.

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan sat down with TMZ Sports recently to chum it up about the wrestling business. Naturally, Ronda Rousey‘s name became a topic of discussion and both legends had glowing things to say about her prospects in WWE. But Flair, in particular, has a vested interest in Rousey’s WWE future and was quick to pitch a match between the former UFC Champion and his daughter, Charlotte Flair.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hopefully she wrestles my daughter,” said Flair. “The queen and Ronda!”

We’d be willing to bet that Flair’s wish will be granted, however, we cannot say when. If we had to guess, a match between Ronda and Charlotte is a few months away.

However, Rousey will return to WWE in less than 2 weeks at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. While she won’t be wrestling, Rousey will officially sign her WWE contract and maybe give a hint as to who her WrestleMania appoint will be.

WWE will book Ronda Rousey to the moon. This is hardly a novel concept as WWE tends to do this when they get a bankable star. But Rousey is a rare commodity that promises even rarer profits. Her opportunities and accomplishments will be infinite and according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, much of Rousey’s triumphs will hinge upon Stephanie McMahon. As one of the best heels in the company, Steph is the perfect, if not the only, option WWE has to get Rousey a favorable standing with their audience. Their chemistry will play a big part in the future of the company. Because if Stephanie can help Rousey get established, that means bigger matches with Charlotte Flair or Asuka can be booked without hesitation.

We’ll have to wait and see how this plays out, but what we do know is that Ronda Rousey will be back on WWE cameras very soon.