Ronda Rousey Responds to Critics About Her WWE Booking

Ronda Rousey is nearing the three-month anniversary of her WWE debut, and the former UFC Champion is looking to close the book on some of her vocal critics.

During an interview with the Los Angeles Times this week, Rousey responded to those who say she didn’t pay her dues when she entered the company, given that her debut match as one of the headlining matches for WrestleMania 34.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I expected that I was being perceived as an outsider and rejected from the beginning,” Rousey said. “There is a certain way that people expect you to come up in the industry and I have had a very unorthodox path to where I am, and some people think of that as cutting in line.

“Unfortunately, I don’t have the miles on the body to go through the long and arduous path, I just hit the ground running, learning on a big stage instead of the … smaller shows.”

Despite her rookie status, Rousey put on one of the best performances of the night when she defeated Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed-tag match alongside Kurt Angle.

Even legendary commentator Jim Ross was blown away but Rousey’s wrestling ability.

“I thought Ronda Rousey‘s debut was the most impressive thing I’ve seen in pro wrestling in my 40-year career … best debut I ever saw,” Ross said.

Rousey also hinted that, going forward, her media interview appearances are going to be few and far between.

“Why should I talk? I believe hearing me speak is a privilege and it’s a privilege that’s been abused, so why not revoke it from everyone? I don’t believe public criticism, beating you down, is the right thing to do,” Rousey said.

Since her debut match, Rousey has consistently appeared on television as part of the Monday Night Raw roster. Aligning herself with Natalya, who turned babyface when she swapped brands and helped train Rousey, she’s beaten down the likes of Absolution and Mickie James.

Rousey’s next match has not been officially announced, though the Accor Hotels Arena in Paris, France has Rousey listed to take on James on May 19 as part of WWE’s next European Tour.

Other potential future opponents for Rousey include Charlotte Flair, whom WWE teased as a potential match for WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on April 6, 2019. Flair had a standout outing of her own at WrestleMania 34, defeating the unbeaten Asuka to retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship.