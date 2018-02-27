Triple H and Stephanie McMahon Snake out of Another Ronda Rousey Beat Down

It looks like WWE is ready to weave an epic WrestleMania tale around Ronda Rousey. And the villains have officially been cast.

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Triple H and Stephanie McMahon act as The Authority, but it certainly looks like they’ll assume WWE’s center stage as the most diabolical couple in the company. They opened RAW’s final segment by blaming Kurt Angle for the madness at the Elimination Chamber. For his insolence, they demanded him to come out an make an apology.

But it was Ronda Rousey who powered down the ramp.

She herded Steph and Triple H out of the ring, and before things could get physical, Kurt Angle called off Rousey. But instead of a “get ’em next time,” speech, Angle revealed that he made up his entire Elimination Chamber exposé making Rousey’s table smashing performance uncalled for.

This allowed Steph and Triple H to crawl back into the ring, offering a new peace agreement. But Rousey was leery of their olive branch. For Rousey to let bygones be bygones, she needed to hear an apology directly from Steph concerning her infamous slap from Sunday night.

Steph gave the most sincere apology you can ask for from a sociopath and Rousey appeared to begrudgingly accept. However, on their exit, Triple H smashed the microphone on Kurt Angel’s head, revealing his truly rotten core.

It looks like the mixed tag match between Angle and Rousey vs. Stephanie and Triple H is all but set. Monday’s chapter in the Rousey saga was a fun to watch as Rousey appeared to be infinitely more comfortable on WWE’s stage. She delivered each line with conviction and confidence as her presence dominated the segment.

If you weren’t already, it’ time to get excited about Ronda Rousey in WWE.