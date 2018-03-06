Watch: Ronda Rousey Wrecks Stephanie McMahon on RAW

If Chris Jericho is The Man of 1004 Holds, then Ronda Rousey is the Woman of 4 Moves.

Rousey’s in-ring repertoire got another weapon on RAW when she flatted Stephanie McMahon with a Samoan Drop. Now armed with that, a belly-to-belly suplex, an armbar, a hip toss, and maybe a few others we aren’t aware of, Rousey now has a larger collection of offense than Brock Lesnar.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Have a look:

Looks like @RondaRousey just completed her new employee orientation. pic.twitter.com/yGq6TQdaj3 — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) March 6, 2018

Ronda Rousey just hit a Samoan Drop on Stephanie McMahon. First pro wrestling move on #Raw. #WWE — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) March 6, 2018

Seeing Ronda Rousey manhandle Stephanie McMahon is the single greatest thing you will see all night #Raw — JD (@JDfromNY206) March 6, 2018

Angle put the Ankle Lock on Triple H. Rousey dropped Stephanie with a Samoan Drop. Crowd loved all of this. Hot opening segment. ##Raw — John Canton (@johnreport) March 6, 2018

Rousey had her most explosive WWE moment yet after things broke down between the “adults” of WWE. Kurt Angle and Triple H brawled to the delight of fans, but as soon things simmered, Rousey snatched Stephanie by her hair and yanked her into the ring. A few moments later, Rousey scooped up Steph, not unlike Lesnar would for an F-5, but instead of a flip, Steph was dropped.

All of this happened just after Kurt Angle booked he and Rousey to fight Triple H and Stephanie at WrestleMania 34. Needless to say, it was a big moment.

But it looks like there will be plenty more drama in the future as Rousey is already scheduled to be at every RAW leading up the the April 8th New Orleans megaton. That give the former UFC Champion 4 more episodes to hone her skills and ragdoll Stephanie McMahon.