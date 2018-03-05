Ronda Rousey Reportedly Signed Full-Time Contract With WWE

ESPN reporter Ramona Shelburne reported moments after her debut at the Royal Rumble that Ronda Rousey has signed a full-time contract with the WWE.

UFC’s Ronda Rousey has signed a full-time contract with WWE, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne. pic.twitter.com/ZeGZeSnwHZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 29, 2018

The show closed out with Asuka, the winner of the company’s first Women’s Royal Rumble match, standing in-between SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. Then Rousey, coming out to “Bad Reputation by Joan Jett just like from her UFC days, made her way down to the ring. In front of all three women, she looked up and pointed towards the WrestleMania 34 sign.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt,” Rousey said in an exclusive interview with Shelburne. “When I first met with Triple H, I told him, ‘There are other things I can do with my time that’ll make way more money, but I won’t enjoy nearly as much.’”

Rousey has been a lifelong wrestling fan, and made her first appearance with the WWE back at WrestleMania 31, where she aligned herself with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to lay out Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rumors of her being an active participant in the company have been swirling ever since.

“It’s funny — it’s kind of like acting, in that it was something I always wanted to do but I never thought was in the cards for me,” Rousey told ESPN. “”And now that I realize I really do have this opportunity, I feel like my 6-year-old self would totally kick my ass if I didn’t take it.”

No word yet from ESPN if Rousey will have a match prior to WrestleMania 34, or if she’ll be an active wrestler on one of the two show’s roster each week. WWE will likely tell the fans more about her situation on Monday’s edition of Monday Night Raw.