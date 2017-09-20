It’s Impossible to Still Hate Roman Reigns After What He Just Did

It seems no matter how WWE positions Roman Reigns, large chunks of fans will always hate him. As of late, fans have actually been saving their boos reserved for John Cena only to re-allocate them to The Big Dog. It seems as if Roman will never become the top babyface that WWE so wants him to be.

Unless he keeps getting caught doing stuff like this.

After RAW went off the air, Roman Reigns had a Street Fight with Braun Strowman. While we don’t have footage of their sure-to-be-destructive bout, we do have a video of what happened afterward.

Earlier that day, Reigns grated a wish from a fan, Ryan Kelepi Otutaha. Both men share Polynesian roots, but after Monday’s match, they now share wrestling gear.

Chances are, this isn’t the first wish Roman Reigns has granted. And by the looks of Otutaha, The Big Dog can be profound when speaking personally.

Being a top guy in WWE is more than just winning matches and staying in shape. The ability to emotionally connect with fans is something that only the best wrestlers are able to do. It looks like Roman Reigns in certainly on his way to become WWE’s top guy.

