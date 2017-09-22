Roman Reigns Sheds Light on His Wardrobe Malfunction from RAW

John Cena and Roman Reigns‘ month-long verbal war has provided a plethora of wonderful sound bytes. As the insults mounted, things got increasingly touchy. However, the most personal of references mostly went unacknowledged by WWE and its fans.

On the September 4th episode of RAW, Roman Reigns entered his verbal showdown with Cena with a target on his back – or on the front of his pants. Reigns’ zipper was down. The Big Dog opened up about the mishap on CBS Sports In This Corner podcast.

“The funny thing is, my zipper literally broke like two minutes before I was walking out. Usually, I do a last-minute check. Do I have boogers in my nose? Any like weird hair conditioner on my ears? Is my zipper up? I kind of push and normally you’ll check your zipper to make sure the teeth are right in place. I actually pushed right through it,” Reigns explained. “The actual zipper handle popped off, and once that happens, you have to go out there in two minutes. It’s not like I’m just wearing trunks or something. I’ve got blousing straps at the bottom, and I would have to take everything off in order to get new pants on.”

Cena spotted the chink in Reigns’ armor as wasted no time in pointing it out to everyone.

“John being John, if anything presents itself, which I feel is fair game if it’s there to take it, and he did” Roman continued.

But Roman had graceful if not perfect, response to Cena “I busted it actually … big dog.”

In what could have been a moment that iced Reigns, he flashed a wonderful ability to improvise.

“Luckily, that’s one thing of just over the years going back and forth in locker rooms, I have a quick rebuttal with little things like that. It was just something that, thank God I was ready for it, but really he shocked me in bringing up. I thought I had it closed up the whole time but apparently not. I was peaking at him, I guess,” he said.

Reigns’ detractors love to point out his deficiencies on the microphone. But during No Mercy’s build-up, Reigns has exponentially improved, seemingly by the week.

The time for talking is over as the 2 behemoths will finally face off this Sunday at No Mercy.

