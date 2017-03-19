Roman Reigns Takes On The RAW Tag Champions

Roman Reigns kicked off RAW by demanding his match with Braun Strowman happen tonight instead of at Fastlane. In typical heel authority figure fashion, Stephanie McMahon denied Roman’s request and instead put him in a handicap match with the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Reigns was able to hang with the champions, but it was clear Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had no concern for winning the match as they got themselves disqualified by beating Reigns well past the referees five count.

As The Club went to finish off Roman with their Magic Killer finisher, Reigns reversed the move on the champs and ended up chasing them out of the ring with a steel chair.

Later in the night we’ll see Roman’s Fastlane opponent, Braun Strowman face off against the World’s Strongest Man, Mark Henry.

