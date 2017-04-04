Roman Reigns Owns The RAW After WrestleMania Crowd

The Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania opened with an emotionally resounding Undertaker chant that echoed throughout the Amway center for nearly five straight minutes before Roman Reigns music brilliantly hit and gained The Big Dog nuclear heat from the raucous WWE crowd.

As Roman entered the ring, the notoriously vocal crowd showered Roman with chants of Roman Sucks, Just Go Away and other expletives that we probably shouldn’t print here. Any time Reigns brought the mic to this face, the vile chants began again. It was literally 10-12 minutes into RAW before a single word was said from the man who just last night retired the Undertaker.

Finally, Roman broke through the noise to simply say “this is my yard now” and drop the mic.

While the crowd of “smark” fans may have thought they got the best of the altercation, I guarantee you all Vince McMahon saw was his top star printing money. It’s these types of reactions that will likely assure that the WWE will never give Roman Reigns a full heel turn. As Triple H said last week, they don’t have to. If he was to get a more obvious turn, these same fans would start to cheer him.

Roman completely owned the crowd by letting them do his job for him. He didn’t have to say a word to get a reaction or to let the WWE Universe know that he was the one who put down the Deadman. The RAW crowd’s vitriol handled all that for him. All Roman needed to do was smirk and it was game over.

