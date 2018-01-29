Roman Reigns and John Cena Berated by Philadelphia Crowd

Late in Sunday’s Royal Rumble match John Cena and Roman Reigns stared each other down as two of the final four participants.

Despite both having great in-ring performances throughout the past year, the WWE Universe’s hatred of both men was alive and well as Philadelphia crowd emphatically booed both men.

“You both suck!” the crowd chanted.

This was a similar ovation to what Reigns received when he infamously won the 2015 Royal Rumble, which also took place in Philadelphia at the Wells Fargo Center.

Both men have been resented by a portion of the fans over the years as they’ve been positioned as the company’s “top guys” over the likes of AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan, Finn Balor and other wrestlers with independent wrestling roots.

Reigns, Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor were the final four competitors in the match. Cena eliminated Balor and Nakaumura eliminated Cena in quick succession in order to narrow the field down to two. After a long back-and forth Nakamura was able to eliminate Reigns, marking the second year in a row where “The Big Dog” was the last man to be eliminated from the Rumble match.

Nakamura got on the mic following the match and announced that he would be facing AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 34. As long as Styles retains his title until then, this match promises to be an epic clash between two wrestlers who gained worldwide popularity competing in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

While Cena’s match at the upcoming WrestleMania is unknown, it is widely believed that Reigns will challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship in a rematch from their main event bout at WrestleMania 31 three years ago.

Photo: WWE.com