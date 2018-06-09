Roman Reigns Will Have His Hands Full This Week on RAW

Monday Night RAW this week will serve as the go-home show for Money in the Bank, and WWE has just announced a big match for the show that will be a direct preview of the PPV.

Roman Reigns will take on Jinder Mahal live on the USA Network, six days before the two were already scheduled to wrestle at Money in the Bank. Mahal challenged Reigns on Twitter and he accepted the challenge.

The official announcement of the match was made via WWE.com:

Roman Reigns accepts Jinder Mahal’s challenge for a match this Monday on Raw Jinder Mahal & Elias stole a tag team win from Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins last Monday on Raw. Later in the night, The Big Dog got a piece of The Modern Day Maharaja in a backstage encounter, and now it appears the WWE Universe won’t have to wait until WWE Money in the Bank to see the archrivals square off. Friday on a WWE.com Exclusive, Mahal challenged Reigns to a match for Monday Night Raw, and the former WWE Champion accepted one day later. With animosity between the two Superstars at an all-time high, will there will be anything left of either competitor by the June 17 pay-per-view?

Reigns’ acceptance of the match is below.

Big words from a scared man. You want to make a challenge? Get ready for the biggest fight of your career. Just another Monday for me. #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/eefwkUXvCd — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 9, 2018

Given the fact that the two will do battle again at Money in the Bank, we can probably expect some kind of fluke or false finish in the bout on Monday night. That’s the most likely scenario anyway.

It’s a bit surprising that neither man received a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match. Reigns is of course in the midst of a several year long push that has seen him fail to win the Universal championship this year from Brock Lesnar on several occasions, and Mahal is the former WWE champion on SmackDown who has spoken out about wanting another run on top.

With that said, both men will have to wait for another title opportunity as they battle it out in the semi-main event scene until the title picture clears up a bit following Money in the Bank.