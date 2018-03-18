Roman Reigns Nearing Sacred WrestleMania Record

For fans who think WWE has been heavy-handed with their Roman Reigns enema, we have a stat for you.

If WrestleMania main events are WWE’s version of Super Bowl rings, then Hulk Hogan had an uninterrupted dynasty from 1989-1993. The four consecutive years of closing WWE’s Showcase of Immortals was only threatened by John Cena’s 3-year streak from 2011-2013.

But if Roman Reigns goes on last at WrestleMania 34, Hogan will have to share his throne.

Reigns is currently riding his own 3-year WrestleMania hot streak and all signs point to his tussle with Brock Lesnar closing the April 8th New Orleans mega show.

With three weeks left to go, WWE has already committed themselves to making Reigns and Lesnar feel like the main event. With Lesnar’s insubordination, Vince McMahon making an appearance to suspend Reigns, and the fact that all of this is for the company’s most sacred championship, WWE needs little justification to have Lesnar vs. Reigns be our final image for WM34.

However, they do have a little competition.

While the match has yet to be made, John Cena vs. The Undertaker appears imminent. Given their immense gravitational pull as WWE Superstars, this pair of icons could easily headline the show.

And still, WWE has another option.

Take this with all the cynicism you need, but there are rumors churning that WWE may choose to have the mixed tag match between Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H but WrestleMania 34’s final chapter. It may seem dismissable, but WWE is clearly restructuring their entire women’s division around Rousey.

As a former Olympian and UFC Champion, Rousey legitimizes WWE in the same way Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar once did. Given her resume and visible commitment to WWE, it’s not hard to imagine her becoming the Hulk Hogan (ahem) the Roman Reigns of the women’s division. Main eventing her first WrestleMania would certainly put her on that trajectory.

So, who will close the show? Well, WWE is keenly aware of Roman Reigns’ battle of perception. If he were to the main event his fourth consecutive ‘Mania, it could really irritate chunks of WWE’s fan base. While the “he’s being shoved down our throats” is a tired criticism, him monopolizing WWE ‘s most hallowed real estate like this makes for an easy example of WWE loving Roman a little too much.

However, do you really want to see a 50+-year-old Undertaker main event two consecutive WrestleManias? Personally, I do not. But I wholly understand the folks who would rather eat a live rodent before seeing Roman Reigns main event yet another WrestleMania.

Instead of choosing between getting Roman rejected and Undertaker embarrassing himself, WWE may simply choose to punt to Rousey.

We’ll have to wait and see.