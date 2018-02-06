Roman Reigns Earns a Spot in the Elimination Chamber

Roman Reigns just took one step closer to facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34.

The Big Dog reserved his spot for in the last dance before WrestleMania by beating Bray Wyatt on RAW. Reigns’ victory effectively punched his ticket to participate in February 25th’s Elimination Chamber.

Reigns join John Cena, Elias, and Braun Strowman as the fourth contestant locked in for the number one contender match.

Even though the outcome of their match was never in doubt, Bray and Reigns put an entertaining show to open RAW. Their rivalry is rooted in a rich history as their careers began around the same period. It had been a while since was last saw them brush shoulders, so it was nice to get a taste of 2013 to kick off RAW.

But as Reigns is well on his way to facing Brock Lesnar in New Orleans Bray Wyatt was left getting wrecked by Woken Matt Hardy. While Hardy is most certainly a WWE Hall of Famer, we can’t help but notice how far Bray Wyatt has fallen in less than a year.

At this point n 2017, Bray was just weeks away from winning his first ever WWE Championship en route to “main eventing” WrestleMania 33 with Randy Orton. Unfortunately for Bray, last’s year’s achievements seem like their light years away as The Eater of Worlds spent most of 2017 eating pins.

For Reigns, this is just another step in his process. Ever since WrestleMania 33 shut off its cameras, rumors began to swirl that the next WrestleMania would be headlined by Reigns and Lesnar – no matter what. We are certainly on that course now and should consider Reigns a heavy favorite to win at Elimination Chamber.