Roman Reigns Sends Braun Strowman Off WWE TV

Braun Strowman began his night in London asking for a shot at Brock Lesnar, but ended it possibly being written off WWE television. The Monster Among Men was set for a one-armed rematch with Kalisto, but he instead decided to call out Roman Reigns.

Strowman attacked Kalisto, which brought out Reigns looking to exact revenge for his own storyline injuries. Strowman tried to bring the fight to Roman, but Reigns quickly countered and laid into The Monster with multiple Superman Punches, followed by chair shots to the injured arm which sent Strowman retreating into the crowd.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As we reported earlier, the angle was done to cover for Braun Strowman’s legitimate elbow injury that will cause him to miss four to six weeks as he undergoes a minor procedure.

The timing of the injury is particularly troubling as Strowman and Reigns were rumored to be facing off in an Ambulance Match at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay per view and just today we learned that WWE had planned for The Monster to be Brock Lesnar’s first Universal Championship opponent.

The culmination of Strowman and Reigns’ feud would have certainly been a perfect main event for Extreme Rules. It will be interesting to see how WWE introduces a new opponent for Reigns or if they go forward with the match under a new stipulation.

You can read the full RAW Spoilers HERE.

MORE POP WWE:

RAW Superstar Injured At Live Event / Why Brock Lesnar’s Absence Is Best For Business / Rock Star Gets Slammed After Taking A Shot At Wrestling Twitter

Listen to PopCulture.com’s Over The Ropes podcast: