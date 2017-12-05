Roman Reigns Calls Himself the World’s Best in Ring Performer and He’s Right

The debate as to whether or not Roman Reigns is WWE‘s top guy may have formally ended after he extinguished the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. However, there’s another title Roman is claiming: the best performer in the world.

When RAW went off the air on Monday, the WWE Network launched the premiere episode of Corey Graves’ new show, Straight to the Source. Graves’ first guess was The Big Dog himself and it didn’t take long for the conversation to shift towards Reign’s current status in the world of wrestling. Graves bluntly asked if Reigns was indeed the top guy in WWE, and Reigns didn’t blink in his answer.

“Every day of the week. This is the top of the mountain here. Point blank – period,” asserted Reigns.

However, it’s Reigns’ next quote that’s likely to stir up the wrestling community.

“You know I’m the best performer in the ring in the world right now. You can go to my matches and my pay-per-views over the last three years and you can say I’m an idiot or you can be like ‘man, he’s got a point’, you know what I mean?”

The best in ring performer in the world? It’s bold, upon examination it poignantly true. Many fans will involuntarily point to AJ Styles or one of New Japan’s top dogs and their arsenal of lovely moves, but that’s only a single element of being a great performer.

And as a performer, no one in the world has a bigger stage than Roman Reigns. When WWE establishes their top guy, no one has more expectations, more responsibility, more accountability, more pressure to perform at exceptional levels than someone in Reigns’ position. In the same way he’ll never do a 450 splash, Kenny Omega will never main event WrestleMania. As great as AJ Styles is, he’ll never carry WWE for a decade. But Roman Reigns will.

While the definition of “performer” is subjective, the sheer magnitude of Roman Reigns’ daily duties put him in a class of his own. And if it’s ring work that needs to be scrutinized, it’s worth pointing out that Roman hasn’t had a bad match in, well, maybe ever. So fight it all you want, but Roman Reigns and WWE have the magic combination of talent and firepower that simply cannot be contested.

