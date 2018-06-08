Rockin’ Rebel Murder-Suicide Report Reveals 10-Year-Old Son Found Bodies, Moved Gun

The horrific story of Charles Williams murder of wife Stephanie and subsequent suicide still has the wrestling world shivering. However, now that a week has passed, reports are shedding a new batch of grisly details.

A report from PEOPLE says that Williams’ pair of 10-year old twins were still asleep in the house during the incident. Even more, it was the son, Colton, who found the bodies.

Stephanie’s brother Chad wrote the following on her GoFundMe:

“[My nephew] only being 10 years old found both his mommy and daddy. He took their pulse and then ran upstairs to get his sister and had to tell her what happened,” he wrote. “They both had to pass their mother and father again on the way out while [my nephew] also retrieved their dog Appolo.”

But Colton wasn’t finished. He had his sister and dog wait outside as he “went back to the house to call 911 where he then found the gun that was used and moved it from his father’s hand so no one else could be hurt.”

Chad created the crowdsourcing page to help with the funeral. He’s also used to brief the public as they visit.

“We will be making funeral arrangements this week for my beloved Stephanie Burtnett Williams; Daughter, Sister and the Best Mother of two twins aged 10 Colton and Maddison whom now have to go through the rest of their lives with only the beautiful memories and fundamental morals that she made and instilled in her babies everyday. Stephanie was more to everyone she touched; whether it was her beautiful eyes her incredible laugh and sense of humor or her brilliant smile nonetheless she will be missed truly deeply madly. I would appreciate if you haven’t already to please share this Campaign not just for donations but also to show just how fragile we are, how precious our love is, how devastating DOMESTIC VIOLENCE is. We need to END The Abuse!”

Sadly, this was only the final instance of domestic abuse in the Willaims household. Neighbors told ABC 6 in Philadelphia that police routinely showed up at the resident after domestic disturbances.

An anonymous wrestling peer of Williams reached out to WWE Legend X-Pac to explain that Williams’ violence was foreseeable. X-Pac read the note during an episode of the 1,2,360 Podcast:

“An ECW original sent me this, ‘He wasn’t a good guy at all. Stephanie lived in fear for her life all the time. Chuck did time in jail in the 90’s for holding her hostage in a closet with a gun to her head. His family talked into not pressing charges. She would try to leave him and he would always threaten to kill himself. The one time she tried to leave he called her at her moms’. He said he was going to kill himself, he lit a firecracker to make her think he shot himself. Just mental torture type shit. He was a bully and a piece of s—.’ It seems like a lot of people failed this poor woman and now there are two ten-year-old kids that don’t have a mom and it’s so f—ing sad”