Is Ricochet Injured? Update on NXT TakeOver Chicago Match

One of the most hotly anticipated matches at this weekend’s NXT TakeOver: Chicago II is Ricochet vs. Velveteen Dream.

Two of the brightest up and coming stars in NXT will collide in what should prove to be a spectacular match. However, the odds of that match even happening took a bit of a dive on Monday after a live event in Paris.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Luckily, WWE fans can breathe easily. After today’s Triple H NXT conference call, it was confirmed that although Ricochet did walk away banged up, he’ll be good to go this weekend in Chicago.

“He just tweaked himself a little bit in Paris,” Triple H said. “He’s not injured, we just didn’t want to take a chance with it with TakeOver just being down the road. The one thing with athletes across the board in any sport, these guys and girls are thoroughbreds and somebody has to pull the reigns on them and tell them, ‘let’s back off today.’ He just tweaked his shoulders a little bit, but he’s fine.”

Ricochet was wrestling a tag team match at the Paris event, teaming with Johnny Gargano to take on Tomasso Ciampa and Velveteen Dream when the injury occurred. Ricochet reportedly went to execute a suicide dive to the outside on Dream and landed awkwardly.

What had fans worried about his status for this weekend’s TakeOver show was that he was helped to the back and did not finish the match, though he did come out at the end of the match after Gargano was victorious. He also did not wrestle at all the next night at a show in Belgium, which was obviously a precautionary move so as to not risk any further injury.

Dream vs. Ricochet is part of what is a pretty stacked card for NXT, headlined of course by Gargano vs. Ciampa in another bout which has aspirations of being a match of the year contender. If the pair’s match at TakeOver: New Orleans is any indication, this is one that should not be missed. In fact, the card as a whole is a must-see (and should probably excite you even more than Money in the Bank).