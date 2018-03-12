Rich Swann’s Wife Says Ex-WWE Star is Harmless

Days after former WWE Superstar Rich Swann announced he was pulling out of all upcoming independent wrestling events and potentially retiring, his wife is now speaking out on his behalf.

Vannarah Riggs, going by the wrestling name Su Yung, took to Twitter on Sunday and defended Swann, saying the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is “no threat or harm to anyone.”

“I support & love my husband @GottaGetSwann to the fullest & he is my heart,” Yung wrote in a series of tweets. “Respect our privacy & show him all the love 4 love will heal all. I can admit I have demons and I am working on myself. Thank you for the support and love along the way. It has made me better like he did. @GottaGetSwann is no threat or harm to anyone. He is an amazing person and wrestler. I have known wrestling for love and he is wrestling. I will never give up on you, my love. You can do this! I believe in you @GottaGetSwann and so does the world.

“You want answers. I finally spoke. Accept and move fo(r)ward. Otherwise you might as well take away my rights as a human.”

Swann was arrested back in December for battery and false imprisonment after he allegedly but Yung in a headlock and dragged her back into his car after the two got into an argument driving home from a show she wrestled at.

All of the charges were dropped in January after prosecutors determined their was “insufficient evidence,” but Swann was still released by the WWE after serving a suspension while the trial was ongoing.

Hours after he posted his original tweet saying he was retiring, Swann said he “couldn’t wait” to wrestle again.

Damn i lost the dream job. Well even though im gonna be blown up as f— i cant wait to wrestle again — Richard Swann (@GottaGetSwann) March 8, 2018

“Damn I lost the dream job,” Swann wrote. “Well even though i’m gonna be blown up as f— i can’t wait to wrestle again.”

Only time will tell where Swann ends up next.