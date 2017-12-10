Rich Swann Arrested for Battery and False Imprisonment

WWE cruiserweight Rich Swann was reportedly arrested in Alachua County, Florida at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Swann’s charges have been listed as battery and kidnap/false imprisonment of an adult.

Videos by PopCulture.com

I don’t have any further details at this point on Rich Swann’s arrest. I know he was out with friends earlier in the night at a show, but that’s it. I’ll try to get more from police but I’m gonna be doing so while on vacation. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) December 10, 2017

Swann is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion as a member of WWE’s 205 Live roster. He has been with the promotion since 2015 — first as a member of NXT, then as a competitor in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic and finally as an original member of the cruiserweight division.