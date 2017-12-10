WWE

Rich Swann Arrested for Battery and False Imprisonment

WWE cruiserweight Rich Swann was reportedly arrested in Alachua County, Florida at approximately 12 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet.

Swann’s charges have been listed as battery and kidnap/false imprisonment of an adult.

Swann is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion as a member of WWE’s 205 Live roster. He has been with the promotion since 2015 — first as a member of NXT, then as a competitor in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic and finally as an original member of the cruiserweight division.

