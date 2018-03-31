Ric Flair Commemorates 10-Year Anniversary of Retirement Match

Friday marked the anniversary of one of WWE’s most emotional moments in WrestleMania history — the retirement of “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair.

Today Is The Ten Year Anniversary Of My Retirement Match With Shawn Michaels! Thank You Shawn And The WWE For Making My WrestleMania Moment So Special! @WWE pic.twitter.com/PjJoARRFMp — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 30, 2018

“Today Is The Ten Year Anniversary Of My Retirement Match With Shawn Michaels! Thank You Shawn And The WWE For Making My WrestleMania Moment So Special!” Flair wrote on Twitter on Friday morning

Videos by PopCulture.com

On March 30, 2008, Flair faced Shawn Michaels in a match at WrestleMania XXIV in Orlando, Florida. Flair had been competing with a special stipulation in recent months imposed by Vince McMahon — if he lost a one-on-one match, he’d be forced to retire.

The 16-time world champion had managed to fend off the likes of Randy Orton, Triple H, Mr. Kennedy and MVP from ending his career, but his miraculous run finally came to an end against “The Heartbreak Kid.” After a grueling match, Michaels set up for his Sweet Chin Music finisher in the corner. With tears in his eyes, Flair defiantly told Michaels to hit him with everything he had in that kick. The camera cut to Michaels uttering the words “I’m sorry, I love you,” just before nailing a superkick to win the match.

Throughout his 40 years in the business, Flair competed in the NWA, WCW and WWF/E, winning a record 16 world championships. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the night before WrestleMania XXIV, making him the first active member of the WWE roster to be inducted. He then made history again in 2012 by becoming the only man to be inducted into the Hall of Fame twice, this time as a member of the famous faction The Four Horsemen alongside Barry Windham, Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard and JJ Dillon.

Following his retirement, Flair went on to have a brief sting in TNA Wrestling before returning to the WWE in 2012. Michaels went on to work in the WWE for two more years, with his final match coming at WrestleMania XXVI when he lost a Career vs. Streak match to The Undertaker.

In recent years, Flair has been a sporadic on-screen presence on WWE, usually showing support to his daughter Charlotte Flair. Charlotte, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion, will take on the unbeaten Asuka at the upcoming WrestleMania 34 event on April 8 in New Orleans