Ric Flair Gets A Visit From An NBA Hall of Famer

As he continues to recover from his recent medical emergency, Ric Flair received a big surprise on Thursday. A 6 foot 6 inch surprise, more specifically.

NBA Hall of Famer and all around basketball legend Charles Barkley stopped by the Atlanta hospital that Flair has been recovering at to wish the Nature Boy well. A picture was posted by Flair on his social media page.

Look Who Popped In Today! Sir Charles 😎 pic.twitter.com/GVl3elpDAH — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 14, 2017

Flair continues to look better by the day, and his recovery from a serious surgery where he only had a 25 percent chance of survival continues to amaze everyone. Also notable in the picture above is Flair once again wearing some of his own merchandise (hat and shirt), as he has been in all of the pictures that he has posted since his surgery. You gotta respect that – the Nature Boy is always working!

Speaking of which, Flair was active on social media Thursday. He also tweeted about a poster that is for sale, signed by himself and daughter Charlotte. He ended the night with a tweet to show all of his fans that he is continuing to feel in better spirits each and every day.

Diamonds Are Forever, And So Is Ric Flair! WOOOOO! — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 14, 2017

As has been reported on at length, Flair suffered a medical emergency in August that required him to undergo emergency surgery on his bowels. Flair survived that surgery despite the odds stacked against him, and he has received an enormous outpouring of love ever since. Not just from the wrestling world but from the entertainment and sports worlds as well. Very few wrestlers in history have the devoted following Ric Flair does, the man is truly a living legend.

Flair and Barkley have been friends and known each other for quite some time. Barkley is a noted pro wrestling fan going back to his childhood.