Rey Mysterio Set for Dream Match at NJPW Long Beach Show

Rey Mysterio, who shocked the world by appearing in the WWE Royal Rumble just weeks ago, surprised everyone once again on Saturday.

Mysterio appeared via a taped video segment during the NJPW New Beginning in Osaka event, which aired live early Saturday morning in North America on the NJPW World streaming service. Mysterio is currently on tour in Europe.

Having never been part of New Japan Pro Wrestling during his illustrious career, just his appearance during the NJPW show was something to behold. However, it was the challenge that Mysterio made that really has the wrestling world talking.

Mysterio challenged all time Japanese legend Jushin “Thunder” Liger to a match at NJPW’s big Strong Style Evolved show in Long Beach, California on March 25. Liger has not officially responded as of this writing, but you should consider the bout all but confirmed at this point.

You can see the challenge that aired during New Beginning in Osaka below.

Following his surprise outing at the Royal Rumble, Mysterio has been open to the possibility of rejoining WWE after the two sides work out a contractual agreement. Mysterio is now 43 years old and is not interested in working a full time schedule with WWE. However, word is that’s what they would like him to agree to in a new deal with the company, so that remains the sticking point in getting something signed.

“I want to say that there is a big possibility that I will be back. [We’re] figuring out what the situation is, you know from both ends. But there is definitely a positive feedback on behalf of the fans, on behalf of the WWE staff and behalf of myself man. I think we’re possibly going to sit down and negotiate something where we can both work together and have a good time and enjoy,” Mysterio said in regards to a WWE return.

In the mean time, this dream match with NJPW is a great way to spend his time while still a free agent.