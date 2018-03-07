Rey Mysterio Gets Good News Concerning Recent Injury

Just as Rey Mysterio and WWE began an open courtship, everything came to a screeching halt when the 43-year old injured himself last weekend.

Early reports signaled Mysterio tore his bicep, an injury that would need surgery to fix. However, PWInisder has a scoop on that matter and it sounds like Mysterio may have avoided serious injury.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Per PWI’s report, Mysterio saw a doctor on Monday and had an optimist visit. Apparently, Rey was able to display a healthy range of motion—something he would not be able to do if the bicep was severely torn.

PWI also notes that WWE and Mysterio continue their contract negation talks despite the setback.

All of this drama started when Mysterio came up lame during a match for Northeast Wrestling where he shared the ring for WWE’s Joey Mercury. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer says the Mysterio believed that he tore his left biceps and has considerable swelling in his arm.

Per Meltzer’s report, Mysterio told Mercury during the match that he had been injured. Despite Mercury wanting to change the finish on the fly to accommodate the injured star, Mysterio immediately went into a double 619 set-up and then won the match with a splash off the top rope.

A video of the finish of the match can be seen below, where you can clearly observe Mysterio favoring his left arm.

The timing of all this is unfortunate, to say the least. Rumors bubbled last week claiming that Mysterio was destined to face John Cena at WrestleMania 34. While that may or may not be the plan, it did seem like Mysterio’s return to WWE was imminent

On top of the pending WWE return, Mysterio is also scheduled to face Japanese legend Jushin “Thunder” Liger at NJPW’s big Strong Style Evolved show in Long Beach, California in just three weeks.

We’ll keep you posted as more information surrounding Mysterio’s health is available.