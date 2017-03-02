Renee Young Says She Is Getting Death Threats

Dean Ambrose and Renee Young recently spoke to Vegas Seven about their life in and outside of the wrestling ring. Among the topics of discussion was how the Lunatic Fringe’s rabid fanbase has affected Ambrose and Young’s real life relationship outside the ring.

While both clearly love the WWE Universe, they admitted that some admirers have taken their fandom way too far.

Young: You know what I saw the other day—it must’ve been on my Instagram or on Twitter or something, but somebody tagged me in it—it was a shirt that was a picture, obviously a fan-drawn cartoon thing of just you and Roman [Reigns, a fellow WWE Superstar] in … a deep embrace. I wanted to buy it. [Laughs] It was a thing on Etsy, a real thing that I could’ve bought. It was hysterical.

Ambrose: There are psychotic fans.

Young: Insane.

Ambrose: Especially, like, I think I draw a certain … I think a lot of my particular …

Young: Fan base?

Ambrose: “I have a particular demographic. I think I appeal to a lot of people who might have problems of their own [and] they relate to me. It’s cool when you can help and inspire people and stuff, but sometimes people just attach to you for strange reasons, [and] their behavior is not the best. I’ve been stalked, I’ve been—”

Young: “I get many a death threat. Well, I mean, there’s a lot of anti–Renee Young pages out there.”

Ambrose: “It’s actually good to make this point. But without going into too much detail, I’ve been stalked on the phone and my home and hotels, to the point where it’s a little Single White Female scary, though I’m pretty sure I’m not gonna get beaten up and kidnapped by a 15-year-old girl.”

Young: “I don’t know…there are a lot of steroids in foods now.”

Ambrose: “I’ve been stalked fairly regularly for the last two years. I have to go to great lengths to keep that s— at bay.”

Considering the fans’ obsessions with Ambrose, it’s probably a good thing that the onscreen Young and Ambrose vs Miz and Maryse feud was scrapped in favor of the Cena and Nikki Bella.

