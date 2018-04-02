Possible RAW Spoiler: List of Names Spotted Backstage

With Monday being the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania, all signs point to it being a raucous occasion. Even more, according to PWInsider, tonight’s episode has been declared “all hands on deck” event.

In light of that mantra, PWInsider has confirmed the Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy, Alica Fox and R-Truth are all backstage for RAW Atlanta.

Each of the above Superstars has been nursing an injury for most of 2018, and while only Hardy had been medically cleared to return, their presence backstage is a good sign for their recovery.

However, will any of these names appear on WWE camera?

Last week, a similar report looked to peg a triumphant return for Hardy, but he remained on the sidelines. However, the belief is that he’s ready to return to WWE action but it’s possible WWE waits for until after WrestleMania to fold him back into the fray.

Joe too is said to be nearing a return, but still may be a few weeks from actual competition. The same goes Fox, who’s nursing a broken tailbone and R-Truth is still recovering from December shoulder surgery.

But all of these WWE Superstars are likely healthy enough to join arms with the WWE locker room as they pull apart Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at some point on RAW.

This story is developing…