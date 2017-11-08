RAW and SmackDown Stars React to Last Night’s Invasion

Last night WWE uncorked a RAW that was devoted mainly to Survivor Series. With a month before the show, WWE clearly thought it was important to set the rules of the November show.

Instead of the typical 5-on-5 elimination match, the entire pay-per-view will be a stage for brand warfare. This new RAW vs. SmackDwon theme not only brought Shane McMahon to RAW but all of SmackDown’s roster.

Videos by PopCulture.com

And they did not come in peace.

Per Shane Mcmahon’s orders, the SmackDown army dismantled the RAW roster backstage for the final 15 minutes of the show. Needless, to say, they sent quite the message.

However, they didn’t stop there as each member of Team Blue tweeted out about their rampage.

Team Blue Videos

It looks like the member of SmackDown all agreed to cut promos from their phones on their way out of the arena. While they all were fun to watch, clearly the New Day had the best concept.

Team Blue Tweets

A couple members of SmackDown thought a tweet would suffice to get their message across. Could Team RAW be tweeting similar messages after they invade SmackDown tonight?

Blue > Red…You know it! — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) October 24, 2017

Team* Red Tweets

Despite being wrecked by Team Blue, only Sasha Banks and Bayley tweeted out their feelings about the invasion. Maybe the rest of the Monday night crew all had broken fingers?

Y’all are cute Smackdown — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) October 24, 2017

Silly Smackdown. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) October 24, 2017

Sami Zayn Sits Out

The recently turned heel, Sami Zayn, boycotted the riot citing his beef with Shane McMahon. Zayn’s partner, Kevin Owens was also missing along with other top heels from the Blue Brand like the Usos.