Randy Orton On Brock Lesnar Giving Him A Concussion

Randy Orton is currently having one of the most unexpected high points of his career in his run with The Wyatt Family. However, the Smackdown World Tag Team Champions may have never came into existence if it wasn’t for Randy’s devastating loss to Brock Lesnar at Summerslam.

In the main event of Summerslam, Orton was cut open “the hard way” when Lesnar buried a UFC-style elbow into the Viper’s head. We’re still unsure whether the brutal ending was exactly what the WWE had planned, but the concussion Lesnar gave Orton certainly was not. As part of an interview with USA Today’s For the Win blog to promote his upcoming guest starring turn on USA Network’s Shooter, Randy commented on the Summerslam ending. While Orton does count the match as a success, he seems to have wished it might have gone a little bit differently:

I could have looked a little better that night and that would have helped me a lot regardless of the finish and not hurt Brock’s character at all. But the fact that you’re asking me about it three-four months later, means we created a buzz. But the fact that I had a concussion and was out for three weeks and wasn’t able to do anything pissed me off.

In discussing the match, and his decision to speak to Shane McMahon’s family at ringside during the team RAW vs Smackdown match at Survivor Series where McMahon took a vicious mid-air spear from Roman Reigns, Orton says “we knew what we were signing up for.”

A likely rematch with Lesnar at Survivor Series may have taken place it wasn’t for the WWE getting a deal done with former WCW legend, Goldberg. When Goldberg and Lesnar became a reality, Randy was put into a program with the “eater of worlds,” himself, Bray Wyatt.

What seemed to be a fairly straight forward program between Wyatt and Orton has turned into one of the more compelling teams in recent memory.

Was Orton’s Summerslam concussion a blessing in disguise? What would you like to see next for The New Wyatt Family?

