Randy Orton Hates What WWE Did To The Undertaker

When a WWE Superstar has the resume of Randy Orton, they can pretty much say what they want without fear of being thrown in Vince McMahon’s proverbial dog house. Yet during a recent interview with Yahoo Sports!, Orton came “outta nowhere” with a bold statement that the WWE brass probably won’t be too happy with. The Viper says he believes that the WWE did wrong by The Undertaker and in the process tarnished one of its most legendary storylines.

“I think ‘Taker and ‘Mania go hand in hand. It’s unfortunate that he picked up a loss a few years back, I think that was wrong and I think everyone would agree with me for the most part with the exception of maybe Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar. I don’t believe that that loss tarnished his career, I just hate that his streak was tarnished.”

Orton was the 0 in 13-0 when he failed to kill the legend of Taker at WrestleMania 21. The Viper is set to main event this year’s WrestleMania in a match for the WWE Championship against Bray Wyatt, but he believes another match should be the one to close the show.

“‘Taker is going to face Roman Reigns and that’s going to be a good one. I honestly believe that should be the last match on the card, I think that everybody will be happy with the outcome of the match. I expect the Undertaker to throw Roman Reigns around like a rag doll. Roman Reigns is going to get his, but at the same time, this is the Undertaker we’re talking about.”

Due to age and health concerns many believe this could be Undertaker’s final WrestleMania. Orton commented on that speculation as well as the Deadman’s place in WWE history.

“Will [Undertaker] be around after this? If this is his last one and there’s speculation, all I can say is I hope not. Whether it was twenty years ago or today, when he comes to the ring and the gong hits and the music plays, the energy in the arena, it’s not like that for anyone else. I don’t care if its [John] Cena, Shawn Michaels or whoever, it’s a different kind of energy and he’s got more respect from the fans than I think any character or superstar has ever had in our business.”

Orton also discussed facing Taker at WrestleMania, if he prefers working in a group or solo, how the fans have changed over his career and more. You can read the full interview by clicking here.

