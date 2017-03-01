Randy Orton Burns Down The Wyatt Compound, Enters Wrestlemania Main Event

Bray Wyatt appeared on Smackdown to warn his new Wrestlemania opponent, AJ Styles, about what he was getting into by challenging for his championship. Styles had won an earlier match with Luke Harper to become the number one contender. Just as Bray began to sing the praises of his disciple, Randy Orton, Randy appeared on the jumbo tron.

Orton stood in the Wyatt farm and announced that while this was Wyatt’s world, it wasn’t his. The Viper, dressed in all black, then revealed that he was standing above the grave of Sister Abigail. Orton said that while he was once the servant, he would soon become the master.

Orton then began pouring gasoline over the entire Wyatt compound as well as what was believed to be Abigail’s “resting site.” Orton said he was coming for Wyatt’s Championship at Wrestlemania but first he was going to make Wyatt hear Sister Abigail scream one more time; just as she had before she took her last breath.

Wyatt knelt down in the middle of the ring begging Orton not to do it, but Orton coldly lit the match and proclaimed he would burn the soul of Sister Abigail to eternal damnation. The Wyatt compound went up in flames while Bray screamed inside the ring.

This segment was everything that is horrible and also awesome about professional wrestling. Complete over the top ridiculousness.

It seems hard to imagine where AJ Styles will fit into this supernatural storyline, but I can’t wait to see where it goes.

