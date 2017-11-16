Rams QB Jared Goff Uses WWE Legends as Audible Calls

Every NFL team has its own system when it comes to calling audible plays. For the Los Angeles Rams it’s famous rappers, former presidents and, most notably, legendary wrestlers.

Rams Wire writer Cameron DaSilva recorded Rams starting quarterback Jared Goff using “Dusty!” (Dusty Rhodes) and “Ric Flair!” as two of his go-to audible calls.

Using Elvis,2pac,& Obama as aubles confirms Sean Mcvay as member of the illumnati- the orignal triangle offense pic.twitter.com/qwzAerzlyo — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 16, 2017

DaSilva credited coach Sean McVay as the creator of the audible calls. McVay is in his first year as Rams’ head coach, leading them to an impressive 7-2 record through 10 weeks.

The Rams play the Minnesota Vikings this Sunday at 1 p.m. EST on CBS.