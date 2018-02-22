Paul Heyman Can’t Rule out Brock Lesnar’s UFC Return

As WrestleMania approaches, rumors of Brock Lesnar hopping from WWE to UFC have picked up steam. And recent comments made by Paul Heyman will only fuel furthering speculation.

TMZ Sports spoke with Heyman and Brock Lesnar’s future was the focal topic of their conversation. In recent weeks, Dana White has teased the possibility of WWE’s Universal Champion making a summer pit stop in UFC if he can find an opponent. Even more, news that Lesnar’s WWE contract is set to expire after ‘Mania, leaves room for plenty of theories concerning his future.

“I think Brock Lesnar does whatever Brock Lesnar wants to do. If Brock Lesnar wants to fight in UFC, Brock Lesnar will fight in UFC. If Brock Lesnar wants to fight in WWE, he will fight in WWE,” Heyman answered. “Ask Braun Strowman, ask Randy Orton, ask The Undertaker. Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do,” he said.

TMZ followed up by asking if the time away from UFC’s octagon has a negative effect on the Beast Incarnate.

“The time away actually makes him better because his body gets a chance to heal. The problem with these UFC fighters and they’re all fantastic athletes, top of the line in the entire world, is that they wear their bodies down in these training camps,” Heyman said. “All these guys that are cutting weight are just destroying their own bodies. Brock Lesnar is probably the healthiest fighter to enter UFC, if he decides to do that. He’s always ready,” he said.

With this evidence in place, the writing may be on the wall. Lesnar re-ups his WWE contract, loses to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 34, has a UFC fight, then comes back to WWE later in 2018.

However, Brock’s perspective UFC opponent is hard to guess. In 2017, he and Jon Jones looked to be hyping a future fight, but after Jones got busted for steroids, the lake died.

Jones faces an uphill battle to avoid a long-term suspension but appears to be doing his best to avoid a hefty punishment. So, even though Jones is currently unavailable, he’s a name to keep an eye on for 2018 Lesnar fight.

If not, Jones, Lesnar will still likely attempt to find a UFC opponent to feast upon in 2018. So go ahead and prepare for a beast-less WWE after ‘Mania, but he’ll be back. Maybe for Braun Strowman.

[H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Photo: TMZ