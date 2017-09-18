Paige Returns to WWE Performance Center

Paige’s WWE comeback just took one big step forward.

According to a report from PWInsider, the 2-time Women’s Champion was at the WWE Performance Center today in hopes of getting medically cleared for an in-ring return. Paige is currently recovering from a neck injury that dates back to last year. While there’s no official word out, it sounds like Paige’s return to the ring is imminent.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jumping back into wrestling action may be just what Paige needs. The past years have been a rough one for Paige she’s reduced everything from injury and suspensions to x-rated personal hacks and domestic disturbances. Getting her back in WWE could be the best way to get her back on a productive path.

That seems to be the sentiment of Jim Ross, who, in a recent blog post, cited his enthusiasm for the potential of Paige returning to WWE.

“I’ve got no dog in the hunt on this matter, but since many have asked me about this I’ll simply say that I’d love to see Paige back in the WWE competing with the talented, women’s roster that’s in place. Paige has incredible skills and I only hope that this potential opportunity to resume her career in WWE when she’s healthy is taken seriously by all involved,” Ross wrote.

Wrestling internet sensei, Dave Meltzer recently answered a fan’s question about Paige’s WWE return:

It’s been 3 months since Meltzer’s ominous reply, and Paige has only gotten closer to jail, not the wrestling ring. Her perpetual episode with former WWE Superstar, Alberto El Patron seems to only escalate in severity. Last month the two were in a public altercation in Orlando’s airport that saw police get involved. While no charges have been pressed, some cringe-worthy audio was captured of their tussle. For the incident, El Patron now finds himself stripped of the GFW Championship.

For Paige, her career is starting to show signs of life. Let’s hope to see her sooner rather than later.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!