Are Paige And Eva Marie Finished With WWE?

Last night’s season of finale of Total Divas was significant for two very different reasons. It was the episode that revealed the joyous moment Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella found out they were pregnant. On the flip side, it may have also been the last time we’ll ever see Paige and Eva Marie on a WWE television program.

I know ever is a flexible term in the world of professional wrestling, but it is probably safe to assume neither of the Total Divas stars have essentially been cut out of any of the WWE’s future plans.

On last night’s episode, Eva Marie‘s wellness suspension was shown as was her reaction to not getting to compete at SummerSlam. Interestingly enough, Paige was suspended only days apart from Eva, but for her ordeal was shown two episodes ago.

As the Divas’ season came to a wrap, Paige and Eva were nowhere to be seen. No coming soon. No will they make it back to the ring. They just faded off into the distance like so many WWE stars often do.

If Paige leaves the company, it will likely have nothing to do with the recent NSFW video and photo leak that put her in the headlines. It will, however, have much more to do with the fact that her fiance, Alberto Del Rio, has been so outspoken against the WWE since leaving the company and joining Impact Wrestling.

Del Rio went on a drunken Periscope rant against the WWE that Paige decided to post on her own Twitter page. The incident seemed like a sure sign that the two sides will simply be waiting out the contract expiring so they can move on.

Speculation has been rampant that Eva Marie’s contract will not be renewed when it expires this year and Eva has since taken all mentions of WWE off her social media profiles. Before her untimely suspension, Eva was drawing a ton of heat from the WWE Universe and had arguably one of the most memorable entrances in the company.

With the women’s division on both Raw and SmackDown being severely depleted at the moment, its ashamed to see two of the once more promising stars evaporating into a Total Divas memory.