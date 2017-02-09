WWE Star Paige Considering Jump To MMA

WWE superstar Paige could be looking to follow in CM Punk’s footsteps and make the jump to MMA. The former Divas champ, who is currently recovering from neck surgery, told TMZ Sports that she’s seriously considering a move to the octagon.

Paige’s fiance, Alberto Del Rio, is currently running the rapidly growing Combate Americas MMA league.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alberto said there’s a real chance Paige gets in the cage. Paige says she’s been training like crazy and says will seriously consider making the move when her time with WWE comes to an end. You can see video of Paige training with Del Rio here.

Alright, UFC, you can have Paige, but we demand Ronda Rousey in return.

MORE WWE: Seth Rollins Wrestlemania Update / Why The Universal Championship Needs Goldberg / Paige Goes One On One With Alberto Del Rio / Twitter Reacts To RAW Portland