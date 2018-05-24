Death of Owen Hart Summons Heartfelt Messages From Bret Hart, Other WWE Stars

Thursday marked 19 years since Owen Hart tragically passed after an equipment malfunction at Over the Edge on May 23, 1999. On Friday, his brother and WWE icon Bret Hart, along with other WWE stars remember the fallen wrestler.

“I miss you every day Owen, and I vow to keep your memory alive despite the efforts to let you fade away,” tweeted Hart.

“Owen Hart will always be one of my favorite wrestlers for a variety of reasons. There was really nothing that he couldn’t do. For all of his athletic and entertaining gifts, Owen was a far better person. Owen is the only person, in my entire career, that I’ve never heard anyone say a negative word about. And, for this business, that’s unheard of. #RIPOwen” wrote Jim Ross on Instagram.

“I can’t believe it’s been 19 years. Remembering #owenhart #prowrestling #legend today,” tweeted Ken Shamrock

“One of the all time greats Owen Hart. A terrible tragedy occurred on this date May 23, 1999. We not only lost a great wrestler but a great man. Pictured @TheTerriRunnels @Goldust @JRsBBQ top left, @MarcMero , @steveaustinBSR Owen Hart & @TripleH,” wrote Attitude Era peer, Marc Mero.

Niece and current WWE Superstar, Natalya also remembered the 4-time Tag Team Champion.