Over The Ropes: Uncovering The WWE’s Masked Mystery!

Happy New Year, Comicbook nation! On the final Over The Ropes episode of 2016, we welcome John Cena back to Smackdown, solve the mystery of La Luchadora and give praise to the debut year of AJ Styles. We also send you into the new year with a few wrestling resolutions we know you can stick to. What was your favorite moment of 2016 and what are you most looking forward to in the new year? Let us know in the comments below.

Listen to Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast:

