Over the Ropes: Roadblock, A New Day For The Shield, & Fighting Ninja Turtles

This week on the Over the Ropes podcast, we get you ready for WWE Roadblock: End of the Line. Will Roman Reigns become a double champion? We put the New Day’s historic tag team run into perspective and wonder why the Shield plays with our emotions so much! We also look at the WWE’s foray into the UK is going a little too far and try to make sense of Alberto Del Rio’s lover’s rage against a real life Ninja Turtle!

