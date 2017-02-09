Over The Ropes Podcast: Elimination Chamber Predictions

This week on Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes Podcast, we get you ready for the Elimination Chamber and tell you why Goldberg’s Universal Championship shot is actually a good thing.

We argue over fantasy booking Wrestlemania and wonder why Nattie had to go THERE with Nikki Bella. We’re also offering up a pretty great opportunity to help a good cause and win a sweet prize.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can subscribe to the Over The Ropes podcast on iTunes here, and listen to the full episode below.

MORE WWE: Seth Rollins Wrestlemania Update / Why The Universal Championship Needs Goldberg / Paige Goes One On One With Alberto Del Rio / Twitter Reacts To RAW Portland