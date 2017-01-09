Over The Ropes Podcast: Cena Makes Us All Recognize!

This week on the Over the Ropes podcast, we break down the epic AJ Styles and John Cena promo on Smackdown, Dean Ambrose’s big win over The Miz, and argue over the significance of Goldberg and Roman Reigns in the ring together.

We hit our hot tags and debate whether we’d rather take green mist or a stinkface and whether or not The Undertaker is returning to win the 2017 Royal Rumble!

