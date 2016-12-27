Over The Ropes: Braun Attacks Christmas, Miz Slays And RAW Falls Flat

On a very special holiday edition of Comicbook.com’s Over The Ropes podcast, we discuss Braun Strowman slaying Christmas, The Miz putting Renee’s business out on the streets, Baron Corbin getting pushed, Neville returning as the angry elf and RAW making us all reconsider our wrestling fandom!
