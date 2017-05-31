Original Plan For Anonymous RAW GM Revealed

Finally, a great WWE mystery has been solved!

In June 2010, Vince McMahon unveiled a laptop as RAW’s new Anonymous GM with Michael Cole being chosen as the one to read the GM’s announcements during the show. In theory, this would have led to a great reveal of who was actually pulling the strings at Vince McMahon‘s request.

In actuality, WWE had no initial clue who they wanted to be the GM. The angle was dropped nearly a year later without explanation, but, in what many assumed was a gag, they would reveal Hornswoggle as the man behind the laptop on RAW’s 1,000th episode in 2014.

The former WWE star recently appeared on Eric Bischoff’s podcast to reveal what WWE originally wanted to do with the storyline.

“I get a call from one of the writers and they say, ‘How is your New Jersey accent?’ I said, ‘I can’t do accents, man.’ He said, ‘Well start.’ I said, ‘Ok.’ He goes, ‘You’re going to be Big Nick from Jersey and you’re going to be the RAW GM. You’re not going to be Hornswoggle. You pulled the wool over all the kids and their parents’ eyes and you’re going to be a heel GM.’ I said, ‘This is the craziest thing I’ve ever heard.’ My character wasn’t talking at the time so I said, ‘So now I can talk and I’m a heel and I am somehow from New Jersey?’ He goes, ‘Yeah!’ I said, ‘And this makes sense?’ And he goes, ‘YEAH!’ So I said, ‘Ok… I will learn a Jersey accent.’ I tried and tried and tried and couldn’t do it. Before the show we were doing rehearsals in the ring and while it’s going on two of my best friends, Curt Hawkins and Kofi Kingston, are sitting in the stands watching me fail miserably in these rehearsals with this terrible accent. Finally they just cut the microphone and just said it was awful. It was so bad. Something that was supposed to be a major heel GM run for several months turned out to be this one night and for nothing. It sucked. It really sucked because I could have talked and been a heel and that’s always something I wanted to do in my WWE run.”

Somehow, Big Nick makes even less sense than a laptop that mysteriously put together matches on it’s own, but at least we can finally close this case and move on to who killed Vince McMahon.

