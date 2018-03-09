WWE Releases Pair of NXT Stars

Not everyone can march on the road to WrestleMania—WWE just released two more NXT stars.

On Thursday, both Sage Becket and Guangming Gu were released from their WWE contracts. Their departure came on the heels of Abbey Laith, aka Kimber Lee, was also shown the door on Thursday.

Beckett, a 33-year old from Ruskin, Florida, toured the independent circuity as well making two stops in TNA—now Impact Wrestling—before coming to WWE in January of 2017. She competed in Mae Young Classic but lost to blue-chip prospect Bianca Belair.

Despite not having a huge impact in NXT, Beckett was once rumored to portray Sister Abigail on the main roster. However, instead of manifesting as Bray Wyatt’s sinister sister, the role ended up being played by Bray himself in a series of unfortunate vignettes.

Gu was a former professional boxer from Mudanjiang, China. He signed his WWE contract after a 216 tryout in Shanghai. The 6’8″ in near 300 lbs Gu made his NXT debut in the fall of 2017 as for Kona Reeves. Gu worked under the ring name, Ming.

Shortly after news broke, Beckett confirmed her status with the following tweet:

I’ve given my body for 13 years, now it’s time to use my brain. 🙏🏼 #thankyou — Sage (@SageBeckettWWE) March 8, 2018

Like Laith, fans were sad to see both Beckett and Gu go.

Gutted to hear that Sage Beckett was released from NXT. Such a talented woman. She’ll find work on the indies I’m sure. It’s a shame they never utilized her on TV, with all her experience — VELENA 🔥 (@velenatweets) March 8, 2018

They could of made sage beckett sister abgail she would of made it so amazing — Amy (@badlandsambrose) March 9, 2018

Well one more gone so far, Sage Beckett… Hopefully this won’t continue — “Chips” (@FishChipsWhips) March 9, 2018

Best of luck to all three of the recent NXT releases!