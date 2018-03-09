WWE

WWE Releases Pair of NXT Stars

Not everyone can march on the road to WrestleMania—WWE just released two more NXT stars.

On Thursday, both Sage Becket and Guangming Gu were released from their WWE contracts. Their departure came on the heels of Abbey Laith, aka Kimber Lee, was also shown the door on Thursday.

Beckett, a 33-year old from Ruskin, Florida, toured the independent circuity as well making two stops in TNA—now Impact Wrestling—before coming to WWE in January of 2017. She competed in Mae Young Classic but lost to blue-chip prospect Bianca Belair.

Despite not having a huge impact in NXT, Beckett was once rumored to portray Sister Abigail on the main roster. However, instead of manifesting as Bray Wyatt’s sinister sister, the role ended up being played by Bray himself in a series of unfortunate vignettes.

Gu was a former professional boxer from Mudanjiang, China. He signed his WWE contract after a 216 tryout in Shanghai. The 6’8″ in near 300 lbs Gu made his NXT debut in the fall of 2017 as for Kona Reeves. Gu worked under the ring name, Ming.

Shortly after news broke, Beckett confirmed her status with the following tweet:

Like Laith, fans were sad to see both Beckett and Gu go.

Best of luck to all three of the recent NXT releases!

