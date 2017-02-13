Nikki Bella And Natalya’s Match Ends In Disappointment

After months of build-up, nothing has been settled between bitter rivals, Nikki Bella and Natalya. Nikki Bella was clearly on a mission to show Natalya that she was more than just a pretty face. The longest reigning Divas Champion in WWE history was looking to prove Natalya’s assertion wrong that she “couldn’t wrestle” as she started the bout with several impressive submission moves that we had not previously seen in her arsenal.

Natalya appeared to have the match won with the sharpshooter, but Nikki countered into a beautiful STF, showing shades of John Cena.

The match spilled to the outside where Natalya was able to keep Nikki from answering the ten count.

The fight continued after the bell with neither woman being able to obtain the upper hand. Look for this feud to continue this Tuesday night on Smackdown Live.

