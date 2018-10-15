Nikki Bella Blasts Ronda Rousey Amid WWE Feud

Nikki Bella responded to Ronda Rousey, who was not happy with the Bella twins’ betrayal on WWE Raw last week.

The feud between the Bellas and Rousey began on Monday Night Raw on Oct. 8. Bella and her sister Brie Bella were working with Rousey to defeat the Riott Squad. After beating the team, the trio started celebrating, before Bella started attacking. Brie joined in, leaving Rousey stunned and surprised.

After the match, an interviewer asked Brie why they attacked, and she suggested she was “taking out shine.”

“Brie and I are here for Evolution, but we’re here to remind everyone, even Ronda Rousey, that this is a Bella-lution,” Bella added.

On the following day, Rousey blasted the Bellas in a TMZ Sports interview, calling them “a bunch of untrustworthy b–es.”

“Dante’s Inferno says the innermost circle of hell is reserved for betrayers… That each of Lucifer’s three heads gnaw on the greatest sinners of human history,” Rousey also wrote on Instagram. “Believe me, [Nikki and Brie] you’ll prefer a relaxing break in the devil’s mouth over what’s coming for you at Evolution.”

Rousey kept the feud going on Monday, ahead of the next WWE Raw match, promising to exact revenge on the Bella twins.

“I should have known better than to trust the backstabbing Bellas,” Rousey wrote. “Don’t miss #RAW tonight cause [Nikki] and [Brie] are gunna learn betraying me was the stupidest thing they ever could have done. And considering their extensive record of idiocy, that’s really saying something. #DoNothingBellas.”

Bella did not let that post go without a response. She reminded Rousey of her long, 12-year career in the ring, listing all the WWE legends she has wrestled with or against.

“In response to your post [Rousey] You may think I’m a ‘DNB’ but that’s because you been here for what maybe 20 RAW’s? I’ve been here for almost 12 years. Since day one I have wanted change for the women at WWE,” Bella wrote on Instagram.

Bella later wrote, “I defended a championship for 301 days. I have executive produced and starred in two reality shows, one about women’s wrestling, while on the road wrestling. I even broke my neck for this business. So if you want to talk about a “DNB” look at yourself, because in this Evolution of women’s wrestling, you’re the ‘DNB.’”

WWE Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network at 8 p.m. ET on Mondays.

