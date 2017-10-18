Did Nia Jax Walkout From WWE RAW?

Coming off the heels of Neville possibly walking out of WWE RAW due to frustration, another report is making the rounds that Nia Jax may have followed his lead and walked out from RAW last week.

The apparent walkout has not been confirmed by any reputable journalists at this time, so we should point out that this is strictly a rumor at this point. The news of a walkout was first reported by the same Twitter account that broke the story about Neville’s walking out of RAW. However, that same account is now saying that they heard about a possible walkout and have been trying to confirm it is Jax.

What we can confirm is that Jax has been granted a leave of absence by WWE for personal reasons, as reported by Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet. What those reasons are, how long she’ll be gone, and what her future looks like with WWE are all unconfirmed at this time.

Jax will be appearing on the upcoming season of Total Divas, and all of her scenes for the season have been filmed and are ready to go. So Jax’s current situation and future away from the company will not impact her role on the show.

The show that Jax may have walked out from, October 9, was the same show that Neville apparently left as well. That show had two highly talked about segments, with one being Enzo Amore winning the Cruiserweight title and the other being the bout to determine who would face Asuka at TLC (which was won by Emma).

Jax certainly still figures to be a focal point at the top of the card for the WWE RAW women’s division. We have heard that a Jax vs. Bliss feud is still one of the long-term directions for the division, we just now have no idea when that will happen. What we do know is that until Jax returns, Asuka’s arrival on the main roster will surely keep things interesting on Monday nights.